The government has extended the £2 bus fare cap for some bus routes until October 31 to keep travel affordable for passengers.

The bus fare cap will increase to £2.50 on November 1, 2023 and will remain at that level for at least 12 months, according to the government website.

Millions of people have saved on money on some of the longest routes up and down the country thanks to the fare cap. The routes include: Lancaster to Kendal, Plymouth to Exeter, Newcastle to Middlesbrough, Hull to York and Leeds to Scarborough.

While initially introduced only as a temporary measure, the government will extend the £2 fare cap for the second time after the scheme was first rolled out earlier this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “By extending the £2 fare cap, we’re making sure bus travel remains accessible and affordable for everyone while helping to ease cost of living pressures.

“Buses connect our communities and play a vital role in growing the economy; they transport people to work, take our kids to school and make sure patients can get to doctors’ appointments.

“That’s why we’re determined to protect local routes and encourage more people onto the bus, ensuring people can get around easily and in an affordable way.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: “Taking the bus is the most popular form of public transport and millions of people rely on these vital services every day.