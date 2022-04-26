Full list of Asda food items reduced in price to ease cost of living

Asda has promised to lower prices on more than 100 food items to help ease the cost of living crisis.

The reduced price items include Asda’s own products and brand names like John West Blue Dragon and Pataks, with items including fruit, vegetables, cereal, rice and cheese.

The supermarket has vowed to keep the lower prices on the selected items permanent until the end of the year.

Shoppers will be able to spot the discounted items in store and online by a "dropped and locked" logo.

What are Asda’s new prices on selected items?

Asda’s new prices includes diced chicken breast, 500g, reduced from £3.87 to £3.65, as well as Asda’s own-brand 750ml bleach, reduced from 80p to 75p.

The supermarket’s easy cook 500g rice will fall from £1 to 75p, while Asda’s Cheerios (300g) and Shreddies (390g) will both drop from £2.15 to £2.

However, it is important to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean it is the cheapest price available among the other supermarket chains.

The Sun Online reports that the same size chicken breast is available at Tesco for £3.20 and Morrisons own brand thick bleach is just 49p - both cheaper than Asda. Althogugh the newspaper found Asda’s easy to cook rice was the cheapest at 75p for that size, but Aldi offers a larger 1kg bag for £1 which works out cheaper overall.

What items will be reduced?

Listed is more than 100 items that Asda has cut prices on.

Asda own brand

Croissants 10pk - was £2.25 now £2.00Mini Wraps 8pk Plain - Was £0.65 Now £0.60Wraps 8pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.85Wraps 8pk Whole Wheat - Was £0.95 Now £0.85Wraps 8pk Wholemeal - Was £0.95 Now £0.85Custard Slice 2pk - Was £1.10 Now £1.00British Cheddar 750g Extra Mature - Was £3.75 Now £3.50British Cheddar 750g Mature - Was £3.75 Now £3.50British Cheddar 750gmild - Was £3.75 Now £3.50Mini Eggs 12pk 216g 12pk - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Rolls 600g Pork - Was £2.40 Now £2.00Sausage Rolls 20pk 620g Pork - Was £2.40 Now £2.00Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Cumber - Was £1.30 Now £1.10Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Plough - Was £1.30 Now £1.10Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Pork - Was £1.05 Now £0.85Coffee 200g Gold Roast - Was £2.95 Now £2.50Tea Bags 232g Everyday - Was £1.10 Now £1.00Easy Cook Rice 1kg Long Grain - Was £1.18 Now £1.00Easy Cook Rice 2kg Long Grain - Was £2.20 Now £2.00Easy Cook Rice 500g Long Grain - Was £1.00 Now £0.75Easy Cook Rice Easy Cook Long Grain 4kg Long Grain - Was £4.25 Now £4.00Tomatoes 400g Chopped - Was £0.40 Now £0.38Broccoli Cauliflower Carrot Veg 1kg - Was £1.40 Now £1.25Chips 1.5kg Crispy - Was £2.10 Now £1.90Mashed Potato Chips 900g - Was £1.20 Now £1.10Yorkshire Puds 110g Giant - Was £0.85 Now £0.75Moments Ice Cream 3x110 Almond - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Moments Ice Cream 3x110 Milk - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Moments Ice Cream 3x110 White - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Soft Scoop 2l Neopolitan - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Soft Scoop 2l Raspberry Ripple - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Soft Scoop 2l Vanilla - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Chicken Shapes 342g Jungle - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Fish Fingers 300g Omega - Was £1.20 Now £1.10Fish Fingers 900g Omega3 - Was £3.40 Now £2.95Quarter Pounder 454g - Was £2.70 Now £2.50Quarter Pounder 454g Bacon - Was £2.70 Now £2.50Stonebake Pizza 329g Double Pepperoni - Was £1.30 Now £1.15Stonebake Pizza 330g 4 Cheese - Was £1.30 Now £1.15Bin Liner Tie 15pk Multi - Was £3.00 Now £2.70Bleach 750ml Thick - Was £0.80 Now £0.75Sponge Scourers 10pk - Was £1.65 Now £1.25Sponge Scourers 10pk Ns - Was £1.65 Now £1.25Breadsticks 125g - Was £0.70 Now £0.55Ham 400g Cooked - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Ham 400g Honey - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Ham 400g Smoked - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Pork And Egg 210g - Was £1.65 Now £1.352 Basa Fillets 240g - Was £2.60 Now £2.30British Chicken Diced Breast - Was 500g £3.87 Now £3.65Babyleaf Salad 90g Mixed - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Grower’s Selection Cherry Tomatoes - Was 325g £0.89 Now £0.80Red Pepper Each - Was £0.50 Now £0.45Garlic 3pk - Was £0.75 Now £0.65Grower’s Selection Courgettes 330g - Was £1.00 Now £0.80Grower’s Selection British Carrots 500g - Was £0.30 Now £0.25Onions 1kg Brown - Was £0.75 Now £0.65Coleslaw 600g Redfat - Was £1.30 Now £1.20Coleslaw 600g Creamy - Was £1.30 Now £1.20Lean Beef Mince 500g - Was £3.10 Now £2.90Sausages 454g Cumb - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Sausages 454g Lincs - Was £1.60 Now £1.50Sausages 454g Pork - Was £1.60 Now£1.50Apples 500g - Was £0.72 Now £0.65Oranges 5pk - Was £0.69 Now £0.60Pears 500g - Was £0.52 Now £0.45Mushrooms 250g - Was £0.57 Now £0.50

Branded Products

Part Baked Baguette 2pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.80Part Baked Petit Pain 6pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.80Choc Donuts 5pk Choc - Was £1.00 Now £0.90Custard Ball Donuts 5pk - Was £1.00 Now £0.90Jam Donuts 5pk - Was £1.00 Now £0.90Sugar Ring Donuts 5pk Sugar - Was £1.00 Now £0.90Lancashire Farm Yogurt Fat Free Bio 1kg Ffbio - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Lancashire Farm Yogurt Wholemilk Bio 1kg Wm Bio - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Mini Babybel 240g 12pk - Was £3.00 Now £2.50Mini Babybel 240g Light - Was £3.00 Now £2.50I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 450g Light - Was £1.25 Now £1.00I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 450g Orig - Was £1.25 Now £1.00I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 900g Orig - Was £2.40 Now £2.00Muller Cheesecake 4x100g Confec - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Muller Corner Bliss 4x110g Lemon - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Muller Corner Bliss 4x110g Straw - Was £2.25 Now £2.00Ski Smooth Yogurt 4x120g Straw - Was £1.10 Now £1.00Willow 250g - Was £1.20 Now £1.00Cheerios 300g Multi - Was £2.15 Now £2.00Shreddies 390g - Was £2.15 Now £2.00B Dragon Noodles 300g Fine - Was £1.15 Now £1.00B Dragon Noodles 300g Med - Was £1.15 Now £1.00B Dragon Noodles 300g Wgrain - Was £1.15 Now £1.00Blue Dragon Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce - Was 120g £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Oyster & Spring Onion Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60Pataks Cooking Sauce 450g Korma - Was £1.25 Now £1.15Pataks Cooking Sauce 450g Madras - Was £1.25 Now £1.15Pataks Cooking Sauce Butter Chicken 450g Butter - Was £1.25 Now £1.15Pataks Cooking Sauce Jalfrezi 450g - Was £1.25 Now £1.15Pataks Cooking Sauce Tikka Masala 450g Tikka £1.25 Now £1.15Pataks Cooking Sauce Vindaloo 450g Vindal - Was £1.25 Now £1.15J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Brine - Was £3.50 Now £3.00J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Oil - Was £3.50 Now £3.00J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Sw - Was £3.50 Now £3.00Palm Shower Gel 500ml Coco - Was £1.50 Now £1.25Palm Shower Gel 500ml Honey - Was £1.35 Now £1.25Palm Shower Gel 500ml Natmlk - Was £1.50 Now £1.25Palm Shower Gel 500ml Pomegr £1.35 Now £1.25

Tips on how you can reduce the cost of your supermarket shop

Yellow sticker shopping

Food that is nearing its use by date will have yellow stickers on and is often hugely discounted. Shoppers can get up to 75% off products in some cases, so it’s worth hunting for these deals if you’re on a budget.

The food is still perfect to eat but make sure you have enough time to eat it before it goes off.

Use loyalty schemes

Many supermarkets have schemes in place providing vouchers for money off your groceries. For example, Sainsbury’s runs its Nectar card reward scheme, where customers receive points every time they shop in stores. The scheme now offers personalised discounts based on customers’ shopping habits and claims you can save £200 a year on groceries.

Morrisons’ has recently revamped its loyalty scheme too with customers offered instant rewards when they spend money in stores, while Teso shoppers can get cheaper prices with a Clubcard.

Plan your meals

Planning your meals in advance means that you can stick to a list of food you know you need and will save you money in the long run, according to Charlotte Jessop, who owns the money saving blog Looking After Your Pennies.

She said: "One of the best ways to save money on food is to meal plan. This means that you only buy what you need and therefore stops you from throwing away as much.

"If you combine this with checking your cupboards before you start your plan, you’ll find that you can save loads of money by only buying exactly what you need."

Check price per quantity

Ms Jessop also said it is worth checking the price per kg/lb/litre when comparing offers so you’re making a like for like decision - a bigger box or packaging doesn’t always mean you will get more.

She said: "Rather than looking at the total cost, I look at how much it costs per 100g say. This means that I can compare products more easily to check I am getting the best deal."

Use food waste apps

There are plenty of apps you can use that cut food waste and reduce your shopping bill for example Kitche.

The app keeps track of the food you bought at the supermarket and lets you know when items are getting close to their sell by date - promising to save you £630 a year.

The Too Good To Go app is also handy as it helps you buy food from shops including Morrisons, Greggs and Pret at a big discount.

How much have food prices risen?

Recent official data from the Office for National Statistics shows the cost of some food products like margarine and other vegetable fats have increased by 37.2% in the past year, while inflation has hit 7%.