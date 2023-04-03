Television presenter and comedian, Frank Skinner, broke down in tears on live radio over the weekend as he revealed his friend and former radio co-host is thought to be in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Gareth Richards, is currently in hospital following a “very big road accident” late last month.

On Saturday (April 1), Metropolitan police published a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward about the crash which is believed to have left Richards with serious injuries. He was reportedly involved in a serious collision on the M25 near Heathrow Airport on March 27.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the crash but police are asking anyone with any information or dashcam footage of what happened to contact them. The crash reportedly involved a lorry and two cars on the motorway between Junctions 14 and 15.

During the closing moments of his show on Absolute Radio on Saturday, Skinner recalled how Mr Richards had co-hosted with him and Emily Dean when the show first started out.

Breaking down in tears, he continued: "And Gareth was in a very big road accident this week and... it’s not looking great for Gareth.

"He’s in hospital and he’s fighting but it’s not looking great and I didn’t want to do this show - we didn’t want to do this show without mentioning him. He’s a fantastic bloke and I don’t know if any of you do pray, if you do, give one for Gareth this week."

Richards has been doing stand-up comedy live since 2004. In 2010, he performed his debut solo stand-up act, Stand Up Between Songs, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. He was planning to take his ninth solo act to the festival this August.

He co-hosted Frank Skinner’s Sony award-winning Absolute Radio show for two years and continues to step in on a regular basis. His agents said : "We are very sad to announce that one of our management clients at Mirth Control, comedian Gareth Richards, has been very seriously injured in a car crash this week, he remains in a coma currently in intensive care."

Frank Skinner (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)