Two children and one adult suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in south-east France this morning. The youngsters in life-threatening condition are about three years of age.

Police confirmed four children and an adult were injured in total. The incident took place in the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss border.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested "thanks to the swift intervention of police.” He tweeted: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

The incident happened in a park and the assailant was a Syrian man legal refugee status BFM TV reported. People have been urged to avoid the area. Local politician Antoine Armand tweeted that children were attacked in a playground.

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

