News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
36 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK

First News: Skating across America

A man is attempting to skateboard 3,000 miles across America to raise money for charity.

By Nigel Booth
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:57 BST- 2 min read
Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)
Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)

A man is attempting to skateboard 3,000 miles across America to raise money for charity.

Chad Caruso has set himself the challenge of getting from Los Angeles to Virginia on just his trusty skateboard. He hopes to raise awareness of young people’s mental health, while also setting a new Guinness World Record for becoming the first person to skate solo from coast to coast.

Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)
Skating across America (photo: Instagram/Chad Caruso)

Caruso is sharing his epic travels on social media, in the hope it will inspire others. He’s aiming to finish his challenge in June, just in time for a sports festival.

Most Popular

    YOUR NEWS

    Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

    A Shakespearean festivalBy Flynn, Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School

    My school took part in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot. Our play was Romeo and Juliet and I got to play my favourite character, Mercutio.

    Young Flynn in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival at theShakespeare North Playhouse in PrescotYoung Flynn in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival at theShakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot
    Young Flynn in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival at theShakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot

    On the night of the performance, it was nerve-racking waiting to go on stage but as soon as the music started it was exhilarating. My favourite part of the play was my opening speech because I loved using the Shakespearean language.

    Taking part in the festival has given me more confidence and an interest in drama and Shakespeare. At first, Shakespeare seemed so difficult but once we realised we could do it, it made us feel like we had overcome a huge challenge. We discovered that if we set our mind to something we can achieve anything.

    If anyone were to ask me if they should take part in the Shakespeare Schools Theatre Festival, I would tell them: DO IT! It’s one of the best things you will ever experience!

    WOW!

    A deadly cobra was found in the cockpit of a South African plane, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. A bite from a Cape cobra can be lethal – eek!

    DIARY DATES

    World Art Day

    April 15

    A UNESCO day aimed at celebrating the enjoyment of art. It also marks the birthday of famous artist Leonardo da Vinci.

    World Transplant Games

    April 15-21

    Athletes who have had organ transplants or donated organs will come together for this sporting competition in Australia.

    WEEKLY PUZZLE

    Sudoku puzzleSudoku puzzle
    Sudoku puzzle
    Last week's Sudoku puzzle solutionLast week's Sudoku puzzle solution
    Last week's Sudoku puzzle solution
    Catholic Primary School