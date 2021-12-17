First News: Cracking Christmas Records

1. Santa has two reindeer whose names begin with the letter c. Cupid is one, who is the other?

2. What is the famous Christmas film starring Will Ferrell?

3. In the song Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, what is Santa checking twice?

4. Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol doesn’t like Christmas. What is Scrooge’s first name?

5. What do you traditionally hang from a Christmas tree?

6. What is the name of the reindeer with a red nose?

7. What do people often open every day from 1 December to Christmas Day?

8. How many kings are said to have visited the baby Jesus?

9. The name of a popular festive drink from America.

Joke: Why don’t aliens celebrate Christmas? Because they don’t want to give away their presence!