Dramatic photos show a scene of devastation as the scorched remains of cars, vans and motorbikes at a compound in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. A total of 10 fire trucks were needed to douse the blaze, which police believe was started deliberately.

More than 50 cars have been torched in a suspected arson attack overnight

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said they were called to a vehicle compound in Parkway Drive at 11.15pm on Tuesday night. The service had urged local residents to keep their windows and doors shut before the burn was finally extinguished at 1.45am on Wednesday (June 19).

A spokesman for the service said: "Firefighters were called shortly after 11.15pm on Tuesday 18 July to a fire involving a number of vehicles off Parkway Drive, Sheffield. At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at this incident, including a turntable ladder.

"More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.44am and the fire is believed to have been set deliberately."