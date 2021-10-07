Fears of Quality Street Christmas shortage as Nestle admits supply chain issues

Nestle has said it is currently experiencing some supply chain problems ahead of Christmas (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nestle has said it is currently experiencing some supply chain problems ahead of Christmas.

A number of sectors have recently had problems with their supply chains due to an ongoing shortage of HGV drivers, with global backlogs with shipping also playing a part.

However, Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestle - which makes goods including Quality Street, Lion bars, Aero and KitKat - told the BBC that it was working hard to make sure products made it onto supermarket shelves this winter.

He said: "Like other businesses, we are seeing some labour shortages and some transportation issues but it's our UK team's top priority to work constructively with retailers to supply them.

When the chief executive was asked whether he could guarantee Quality Street would be in the shops this Christmas he replied: "We are working hard."

‘We think less meat and dairy is good for the planet’

Mr Schneider was in the UK to launch a range of non-dairy, plant-based alternatives to its milk and chocolate in an attempt to reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions.

Nestle is the world's largest producer of dairy products, but agriculture currently accounts for 20% of the world's greenhouse emissions, with methane from cows being a major contributor.

The company is also working with new types of feed for cattle that produce less methane per litre of milk produced.

The firm is also responding to the changing market, with more consumers moving away from dairy products and opting for dairy-free alternatives instead.