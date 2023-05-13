Eurovision 2023 is finally here with just minutes to go until the main event kicks off tonight (Saturday, May 13). The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest pop songs will descend on Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena from 8pm.

As we head into the final, the bookies have marked out a clear frontrunner in this year’s contest. Loreen , who is representing Sweden with her song “Tattoo”, is the bookies’ favourite for 2023.

Loreen previously scooped the Eurovision trophy in 201 with her smash hit “Euphoria” - which remains one of the most popular Eurovision tunes of all time. The top 10 frontunner has remained largely unchanged in the week leading up to Eurovision.

But following the second semi-final on Thursday (May 11), Belgium’s Gustaph has flown up the ranks with his catchy dance song Because Of You. Sadly, those who are hoping that UK’s entry Mae Muller will replicate Sam Ryder’s success in 2022 may come away disappointed.

The good news is that, according to Ladbrokes, the 25-year-old is still within the top 10 favourites.

Eurovision Song Contest winner 2023 odds

Here are the current top 10 frontrunners:

Sweden: Loreen, “Tattoo” – 1/2

Finland: Käärijä, “Cha Cha Cha” – 5/2

Israel: Noa Kirel, “Unicorn” – 9/1

Ukraine: Tvorchi, “Heart Of Steel” – 12/1

Belgium: Gustaph, “Because of You” – 20/1

Spain: Blanca Paloma, “Ea Ea” – 28/1

France: La Zarra, “Évidemment” – 33/1

Norway: Alessandra, “Queen Of Kings” – 33/1

Croatia: Let 3, “Mama ŠČ!” – 40/1

UK: Mae Muller, “I Wrote A Song” – 40/1

Singer and songwriter Mae Muller, performing on behalf of the United Kingdom, takes part in a rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision Song contest 2023.

How is Mae Muller predicted to do in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Ladbrokes’ Jessica O’Reilly said: “Mae Muller should look away now. Her odds of finishing top of the Eurovision pile have taken a massive hit with just over 24 hours to go until the show gets underway.”

UK to finish last – 7/1