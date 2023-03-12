Ever fancied working at Disneyland Paris ? The world-famous theme park in France is on the lookout for performers from the UK, with a range of roles available - but you’ll have to be quick.

The park is looking to hire Disney character lookalikes, performers and parade performers to work at the park this year. There are a number of roles available, but to be in with a shot you must be “spatially aware, energetic, creative and with good physical stamina”.

A job advert on the Disney Careers website also asks that candidates for parade performer roles boast a “good level of dance” in a “classical or modern jazz style”. It adds: “If you are drawn to the artistic world, your experience in animation, dance or acting could enable you to be part of our magical experiences which make dreams a reality for our guests.”

Auditions are being held on Monday (March 13) at Pineapple Dance Studios , London at 9am. Positions are open for short-term and open-ended contracts and housing possibilities are possible.

Successful candidates who need a visa to work in France will be helped through the necessary application process. There may be some night work involved and you must be 18 or over to apply.

Those who want to audition need to register first. You can do this by heading to the Disney Auditions website and creating a performer profile, which only takes a few minutes.

Crowds watch as Snow White and her prince ride past on a carriage during the Main Street Parade at Disneyland Paris.

A Disneyland Paris representative will meet candidates at the entrance to Pineapple Dance Studios at 7 Langley St, London WC2H 9JA between 9am and 9.30am. Candidates may be asked to stay until 6pm at the latest but are not required to prepare any audition material.