Deliveroo unveil the top 100 trending dishes of 2022 including Five Guys and Chipotle - full list
From a McDonald’s hangover cure to some tasty pizza - here are the trending Deliveroo dishes of 2022 from the UK and across the world.
Deliveroo has published its annual report to showcase the top trending dishes and items that customers have ordered from them in 2022. The food delivery giant has unveiled the top 100 from across the globe, as well as the top 30 in the UK.
The list features a number of the world’s biggest brands such as Five Guys, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Starbucks and many more. While a number of niche local eateries have also been given the limelight by the report.
Topping the UK standings is Chipotle’s renowned Burrito in London. The Mexican treat is offered with a variety of fillings, ranging from grilled chicken, braised pork, and vegan braised tofu.
While the top trending Deliveroo dish worldwide is a Pita Chawarma poulet from Paris in France. The Middle Eastern food is also referred to as a Shawarma Kebab and is served from Mezzenscore located in the French capital.
Over 301 million orders were made on Deliveroo over the last year alone with a customer base of well over eight million active users. Here are the full lists of Deliveroo’s top trending dishes and items in 2022.
Top 30 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2020 in the UK
- Burrito from Chipotle, London
- Pad Thai from Ting Thai Caravan, Edinburgh
- Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London
- Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London
- Regular Fried Chicken Strips from Clucking Oinks, York
- The Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes, London
- Perfectly Ripe Avocados from Waitrose, London
- House Black Daal from Dishoom, London
- Original Frozen Yogurt from Snog, London
- Jerk Chicken and Chips from White Men Can’t Jerk, London
- Margherita from VIP Very Italian Pizza, Brighton
- Katsu Curry (chicken) from Wagamama, London
- Choose Any 2 Meats with Rice from Three Uncles, London
- Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen
- ShackBurger from Shake Shack, London
- Build Your Poke Bowl from The Poke Shack, London
- Fairtrade Bananas x5 from Morrisons, Manchester
- Build Your Own Poke Bowl from Honi Poke, London
- Harissa Chicken from Farmer J, London
- Grilled Chicken Burrito from Tortilla, London
- The ‘Carbonara of Dreams’ from Pasta Evangelists, London
- Build Your Poke Bowl from Poke Shack, London
- Margherita from BONA Sourdough Pizza, London
- St. Peter’s Burger (Cheeseburger) from The Meating Room, London
- Cheeseburger from Bleecker, London
- Tonkotsu Ramen from Tonkotsu, London
- Southern Fried from Chicken & Blues, Bournemouth
- Pita Yeeros Chicken from Meat the Greek – Guildford
- Double Pepperoni & Spicy Honey Pizza from Pizza Pilgrims, London
- Fried Rice with from Jin Jiang Chinese Restaurant, London
Top 100 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2022 across the world
- Pita Chawarma poulet (Shawarma kebab) from Mezzencore, Paris, France
- Burrito from Chipotle, London, UK
- Schiacciata Favolosa (Sandwich) from All’Antico Vinaio, Firenze, Italy
- Chicken Sando from PICKL, Dubai, UAE.
- Make Your Own Poke Bowl from Surfside Poké, Liege, Belgium.
- Pad Thai from Ting Thai Caravan, Edinburgh. UK
- Tamjai Mixian from Tamjai Yunnan Mixian, Hong Kong.
- Fish Burger from MOS Burger, Singapore.
- Iced Café Americano from Starbucks, Kuwait.
- Burrito Bowl from Boojum, Cork, Ireland.
- Cheeseburger from Five Guys London, UK.
- Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London, UK.
- The Beast from Kokomo, Bordeaux, France.
- Regular Fried Chicken Strips from Clucking Oinks, York, UK.
- Pain Au Chocolat from Chez Meunier, Paris, France.
- Chicken Gyros from Yeeros, Dublin, Ireland.
- House Bao Buns from Bao Bun, Belfast, Ireland.
- Empire Cheeseburger from Manhattn’s Burgers Boondael, Brussels, Belgium.
- Burrito Bowl from Guzman Y Gomez, Singapore.
- Sunny Salmon Poke from Poke House, Milano, Italy.
- Piadina “La Leggenda” (Italian flatbread) from La Piadineria, Milano, Italy.
- Les œufs Mayonnaise “Champions du monde” from Bouillon Service, Paris, France.
- Big Mac McMenu from McDonald’s, Liege, Belgium.
- The Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes, London, UK.
- Chicken Wings from PizzaExpress, Hong Kong.
- McChicken Meal from McDonald’s, Dubai, UAE.
- Burrito from Tolteca, Dublin, Ireland.
- Noodle Soup from Yugu Noodle, Hong Kong.
- Pizza Margherita from Berberè Pizzeria, Milano, Italy.
- The Original Burger from Thinnies Burger, Kuwait.
- Spice Bag from Xian Street Food, Galway, Ireland.
- Medium Spaghetti, Kastart De Kastart, Gent, Belgium.
- Chicken Ala Carte Bowl, Stuff’d, Singapore.
- Poké Création from Pokawa, Paris, France.
- Kerala Coconut from Kerala Kitchen, Dublin, Ireland.
- Pollo allo Spiedo (Roast chicken) from Giannasi dal 1967, Milano, Italy.
- Black Milk Tea with Pearls from Tenren’s Tea, Hong Kong.
- Vios BYO Bowl from VIOS, Singapore.
- #1 Sweet Chuck from Chuck’s, Kuwait.
- Perfectly Ripe Avocados from Waitrose, London, UK.
- Margherita from ZAPPO, Lyon, France.
- Famous Chicken from Zaatar w Zeit, Dubai, UAE.
- Build Your Own Salad Bowl from The Daily Cut, Singapore.
- Wow Cheeseburger from Wowburger, Limerick, Ireland.
- Poke Love from I Love Poke, Turin, Italy.
- Rainbow Bowl from Makito, Cagliari, Italy.
- Cheeseburger from Five Guys, Kuwait.
- Classic Falafel from Operation Falafel, Dubai, UAE.
- Margherita (Pizze tradizionali) from Assaje, Milano, Italy.
- 2 Pcs Chicken Meal from KFC, Singapore.
- House Black Daal (V) from Dishoom, London, UK.
- CHEESUS CHRIST from Tripletta, Paris, France
- Kleine Puntzak (Small cone of fries) from Frituur Frans Hooiaard, Ghent, Belgium.
- Shrimp Burger Set + Drink from MOS Burger, Hong Kong.
- Men Wah BBQ Pork with Egg and Rice from Men Wah Bing Teng, Hong Kong.
- Caffè Latte from Starbucks Coffee, Singapore, Singapore.
- Cheeseburger from Bunsen, Dublin, Ireland.
- Cheddar burger from Le Ruisseau, Paris, France.
- Giant Burger from Quick Liège, Liege Belgium.
- KFC Privilege Individual Meal for 1 from KFC, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
- Small Cup (With Topping) from PICK, Kuwait, Kuwait.
- Double Mushroom Swiss Meal from Burger King, Singapore, Singapore.
- ShackBurger Shake from Shack, Dubai, UAE.
- High Jamz Burger from High Joint, Dubai, UAE.
- Bocca – Light spicy tomato cream sauce with or without bacon pasta from Bocca Recollettenlei, Ghent, Belgium.
- Majbous Chicken Freej from Suwaileh, Kuwait, Kuwait.
- Dakota (Hamburgers) from Old Wild West, Roma, Italy.
- Original Frozen Yoghut + Toppings, Snog, London, UK.
- Make your own Taco (Large) from French tacos, Kortrijk, Belgium.
- Noodles with 2 Toppings from Nam Kee Spring Roll Noodle, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
- Seed Caesar from Seed, Belfast, Ireland.
- Croissant Tiong from Bahru Bakery, Singapore, Singapore.
- Medium Poke Bowl from Aloha Salmon Aloha, Antwerp, Belgium.
- Jerk Chicken and Chips, White Men Can’t Jerk, London.
- Asam Boneless Hainanese Chicken Rice (Served with Chicken-Flavor Rice & Chicken Soup) from Asam, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
- Döner Kebab from Sürpriz, Paris, France.
- Otacos Taille L from O’Tacos, Paris, France.
- Mega San Sushi from Maki-San, Singapore, Singapore.
- Akkawi Cheese from Manoushe Street, Dubai, UAE.
- Box Combo from Raising Canes , Kuwait, Kuwait.
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich from Ebn Amy, Kuwait, Kuwait.
- Tenders With 2 Dips from Mad Egg, Dublin, Ireland.
- Croissant Renard from Bakery, Brussels, Belgium.
- Bacon Burger from Five Guys, Milano, Italy.
- 2-pc Chickenjoy with side from Jollibee, Dubai, UAE.
- Margherita from VIP Very Italian Pizza, Brighton, UK.
- Crispy Quinoa from DS Café, Paris, France,
- Baked BBQ Pork Buns from Tim Ho Wan, Singapore, Singapore.
- Soup, 2 dishes and 1 vegetable combo from Congee House, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
- Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, London, UK
- FRESH Chicken Breast Sandwich from Supermac’s, Dublin, Ireland.
- Crispy Quinoa DS from Café Paris, France
- Salmon Poke from Pokèria by NIMA, Milano, Italy
- Beastie Burger from Beastie Burgers, Antwerp, Belgium
- 6 pcs Wingettes & Drumettes Combo from 4Fingers, Singapore, Singapore.
- Choose Any 2 Meats with Rice from Three Uncles, London, UK
- Classic Tonkotsu Ramen from Ichiran Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
- Twister Sandwich from KFC, Dubai, UAE
- ShackBurger from Shake Shack, Kuwait, Kuwait
- Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen, UK