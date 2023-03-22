News you can trust since 1859
Costa Coffee launches new KitKat drink range for Easter - full spring menu

Costa has released its range of chocolatey drinks in time for Easter - but you need to be quick

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

Costa Coffee has revealed its chocolatey Easter drink range available from this week. Costa has launched a brand new drink range for the springtime festivities after releasing new Easter food items earlier this month.

Costa Coffee will be launching new Easter KitKat drinks from March 23. The new drinks will include an all-new KitKat Mocha, plus a returning KitKat hot chocolate and KitKat Iced Chocolate.

The new range is currently available at Costa Express machines, but will only be in stores from March 23 - April 19. Costa released nine new spring menu food items at the start of March.

Naomi Matthews, commercial strategy & food innovation director at Costa Coffee said: “With spring on the horizon and longer days ahead of us, there is no better time to launch our new spring menu, with a wide range of delicious sweet and savoury products available.

    “Whether you are meeting up with friends and family, grabbing lunch-on-the-go or taking a moment to yourself in the afternoon, we have the perfect food pairing to enjoy with your favourite Costa coffee – making each and every moment a little better.”

    Costa coffee has released its new spring menu for Easter
    The new menu consists of both hot and cold lunch options as well as classic Easter treats like hot cross buns and a mini-egg cookie. Swap up your usual sandwich for the New York deli bagel made with succulent beef pastrami, gherkins and Emmental cheese and finished with a mustard béchamel and enclosed in a bagel bun. Or try the new mushroom and mascarpone focaccia featuring British pulled ham hock and roasted mushrooms, with creamy mascarpone, béchamel and cheddar cheese sauce enclosed in a sea salt topped focaccia.

    Or why not pair your favourite Costa Coffee with the new chocolate orange cake? This delicious cake features a chocolate and orange flavour sponge filled with chocolate and orange frosting and topped with a chocolate ganache and multi-coloured sprinkles.

    Not forgetting the new chocolate muffin made with KitKat Bunny hopping onto the menu this spring.

    Costa Coffee - Easter KitKat drinks

    KitKat Mocha

    KitKat hot chocolate

    KitKat Iced Chocolate

    Costa Coffee - new spring menu items

    New York Deli Bagel

    Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Focaccia,

    Chocolate Orange Cake

    Chocolate Muffin made with KitKat® Bunny

    Classic Hot Cross Bun

    Mini Egg Cookie

    Chocolate Cornflake Nest

    Iced Bunny Gingerbread Biscuit

    Iced Easter Egg Shortcake Biscuit

    Costa Coffee