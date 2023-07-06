Coronation Street star Denise Black has been rushed to hospital following a horror accident. The 65-year-old is known best for playing Ken Barlow’s lover Denise Osbourne on the popular ITV soap.

Black, who also had a role on fellow ITV soap Emmerdale, suffered a fall which broke her arm when she made impact with the floor. In a double blow, she also dropped a heavy object on her foot, breaking that as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the freak incident that left the soap star in pain, she took to social media, highlighting how injury prone she is and explained what happened.

She said: “Now I’m mending I can tell you. I broke my wonky arm. As I fell I dropped what I was carrying which broke my foot. Know Hoffnung’s Bricklayers joke? Google it. I am that joke.”

Most Popular

She also praised the NHS, saying: "Humungous shout out to doctors and nurses far and wide, very especially our beloved NHS. "You make humans seem like GOOD people. Great news is I’m still filming. Even better news is I’m mending.

"Sure, I may be wonkier than before, but in truth, aren’t all the best people? Inside and out #embraceyourwonkiness #thankyounhs."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three years ago, Denise revealed she had been receiving treatment from the NHS as she had hip replacement surgery. Writing about it in a blog post on her website at the time, she wrote: “You might notice a discrete walking stick in that pic outside TV Centre in my last post? Well news is, it’s GONE!

“Two new hips and I’m officially bionic. I’ve thrown my stick away and it’s like being a kid again. I’d thought I’d celebrate with a new look. What do you reckon?