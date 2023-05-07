Zoe Ball was due to present the coronation concert live from Windsor Castle, but has confirmed on Twitter she has pulled out of the event. The radio presenter said the sudden decision was down to health reasons.

Ball revealed on Twitter that she has been taken down by a sickness bug, which has stopped her from presenting. She said: "Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me.”

Zoe Ball also confirmed who would replace her at tonight’s event. The 52-year-old said it would be her Radio 2 colleagues Scott Mills and Dermot O’Leary present the concert in her absence.

She added: “I was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later @radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered. I’m heading back to bed.”

The concert is set to feature a number of stars including Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Take that. It will be live on BBC1 at 8pm.

Who is playing in the coronation concert?

As well as the one-off performance from the Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, the following artists will be performing and appearing.

Katy Perry

Take That

Lionel Richie

Tiwa Savage

Andrea Bocelli

Paloma Faith

Lang Lang

Nicole Scherzinger

Olly Murs

Pete Tong

Steve Winwood

Vula

Jerub

Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings

Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken word performance.

When is the coronation concert at Windsor Castle?

The coronation concert will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle from 8pm. This is the first time a concert has been held here.