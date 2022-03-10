Concern as lockdown stress drives up smoking - leading pharmacy can help you quit

One in five smokers smoking 20 per cent more since pandemic (photo: adobe)

Helping you quit the smoking habit

People who smoke are consuming even more cigarettes than they did at the start of the Covid 19 outbreak, a study has shown.

Lockdown stress has driven up smoking

As the second anniversary of the country’s first lockdown approaches this month, almost half of people who smoke say the stress and boredom of the pandemic has increased their cigaretteconsumption.

Smoking is a drain on your purse

That works out at a cost of £9 a day for the cheapest brands, or £63 a week and a whopping £3,276 a year.

One in five smokers say they are smoking 20 per cent more since the pandemic, while one in six say it’s up 50 per cent more, and one in 10 say more than 50 per cent.

Biggest smoking increase among this age group

The biggest increase is smokers in the 18-35 age group, whose habit has gone up twice as much as the over 65's.

The figures were revealed just ahead of No Smoking Day, on March 9 – a day where people are encouraged to learn more about the impact smoking can have on their body and how to get support to quit.

Numbers of people smoking is on the rise

Well Pharmacy superintendent, Ifti Khan, said: “The pandemic has been a difficult time and lockdowns were particularly stressful for many people, therefore it is not surprising that levels of smoking have increased.

"It is proven that with support, smokers are five times more likely to be successful in their quest to stop smoking.

“People often don’t realise that as soon as they stop smoking, the body begins to heal.

"The team at Well have a great deal of experience in helping people to stop smoking and can offer advice on nicotine replacements that may support smokers on this often-difficult task. No Smoking Day was the perfect day to start the journey, and we are all here to help.”

Reasons to stop smoking

Smoking puts people at greater risk of developing mouth, lung and circulation issues

·Saving money – on average, over £3000 a year can be saved

·Healing happens very quickly. It only takes 48 hours for the body to get rid of carbon monoxide and nicotine

·Protects others from passive smoking

·Reduces your risk of heart attacks and strokes.