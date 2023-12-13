Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's surely the most festive set of roadworks in the country - a sinkhole in Bognor Regis has been dragged into looking seasonal with the addition of a Christmas tree.

The sink hole first appeared on Thursday (December 07), according to residents of Ivy Lane in Bognor Regis, and it is still not known how long the repair works will take, but the Christmas tree has made it something of a visitor attraction in the meantime.

"It was my partner Margaret’s idea," grinned Ivy Lane resident Andrew Goodwill. “She came home yesterday and she said ‘go grab that scratty little Christmas tree up in the loft'. This was actually before the blue barriers were around it. That’s the funny thing. We lit the Christmas tree up, stuck it in the sink hole and, then, later on, the workmen came along to put barriers around it!”

He made clear that the tree was only really intended as "a bit of fun" rather than a jab at council highways maintenance.

"It’s a bit inconvenient because you have to go around through Ivy Crescent to get into Ivy Lane, but we wanted to make a bit of fun out of it all. Margaret and I fancied making the the sinkhole a bit more festive. I’ve actually heard, since we put it up, that some people have come along to visit it, so it’s actually become a bit of a visitor attraction!”

Although it appears fairly small in some of the pictures, Mr Goodwill said the sinkhole is actually alarmingly large. “You can’t really see it in the photos, but it actually goes down almost three metres, to where the sewer is,” he explained. “It's very deep. The only thing that’s holding the tree up is the tarmac on the road. Who knows how far it goes, who knows what’s caused it. But it runs from where it is, diagonally towards the houses.

"I’ve seen some people taking the cones out of the way and driving past it, but they’ll be the first ones to complain when it collapses.”