Can you find 50 Christmas movie items in this mind-boggling puzzle?

Based on the most loved festive films, there are 50 objects hidden in this busy yuletide scene that need to be found.

The puzzle includes everything from Buddy’s ‘World’s Best Cup of Coffee’ Mug in Elf to the bell jar as featured in George’s office in It's a Wonderful Life.

With other nods to the likes of A Christmas Story, Love Actually and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 movie fans voted the McCallister's home as the ultimate place to spend Christmas.

Second place went to the traditional English cottage which was home to Kate Winslet’s Iris in 2006 favourite The Holiday.

And coming in at number three is Jamie’s picturesque lakeside French villa in Love Actually.

While the White home from White Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life’s Bailey residence capped off the top five.

The study was commissioned by Latimer Homes which has transformed two of its show homes at Islington Wharf in Manchester and Cocoa Gardens in York into a winter wonderland of famous memorabilia from some of the most loved Christmas movies of all time.

Stephen Maskill, regional sales manager for the home builder, said: “The McCallister home has become a symbol of Christmas for movie fans everywhere.

“It’s cosy charm, twinkling lights, and festive chaos perfectly capture the magic of the holiday season.

“It’s also a key inspiration for reimagining our show homes, incorporating trinkets and nods to beloved festive film classics.”

It also emerged 80 per cent said seeing all the decorated homes in festive flicks gets them more in the mood for the holiday season, while 63 per cent would love to visit some of the magical Christmassy locations one day which makes these films so special.

With 30 per cent loving the idea of reliving Home Alone 2 in New York City throughout December.

But 60 per cent recognise films have had a lot of influence when it comes to how we celebrate Christmas.

Of these, 32 per cent think they have made us desire a white Christmas, and 32 per cent also reckon they have had an influence over how we decorate our homes.

When it comes to making things festive, respondents spend an average of three hours getting it picture perfect, with 44 per cent describing their Christmas decorating style as traditional, using classic colours, such as red, green, gold, and silver.

While 15 per cent incorporate modern decoration – which uses sleek, minimalistic design with contemporary colours.

But 12 per cent are going for a vintage look using antique decorations from past decades.

The research, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found it is important for 77 per cent to deck the halls with their family, as 83 per cent reckon Christmas truly starts when the decorations go up.

Stephen Maskill, from Latimer Homes, added: “Festive film settings don’t just inspire movie magic, they influence how we decorate and celebrate at home.

“We know how important it is for people to celebrate in their own way in their own space, and having a place to call your own might be easier than you think. We’d invite people to come visit us to find out more.”

Puzzle Answers

Top 10 Christmas film family homes:

The McCallister's home (Home Alone) The Cottage (The Holiday) Jamie's French Villa (Love Actually) The White family home (White Christmas) The Bailey family house (It's a Wonderful Life) The Griswold family house (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation) Buddy's New York apartment (Elf) The Kringle family home (The Santa Clause) The Beale family home (Miracle on 34th Street) The Horton family house (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)