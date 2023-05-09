Brits are being warned as a plague of ‘poisonous dart-throwing insects’ are set to arrive in the UK. The toxic, stinging caterpillars are known to breed between May and June, with experts warning people to take care.

Experts say the oak processionary moth hair caterpillars are on a ‘rampage’ across the UK and their numbers will rise as the months get warmer. The insects are renowned for their poisonous hairs on their body.

According to a national newspaper, 225 people were poisoned by the insects last year - a massive jump from just 55 people in 2021. Experts warn they can cause nasty skin rashes, eye and throat irritation, vomiting, dizziness, fever and asthma attacks.

When the insects feel threatened, they ‘fire off’ hairs and they also can be carried by the wind. While they nest, they create white, tennis-ball sized homes that line trees and other surfaces.

The nests are most common during the early parts of the summer and as the season progresses, thousands of them come from the nests and travel in ‘procession’ between oak trees in the UK.

