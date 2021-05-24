Britain’s dog owners spend a staggering £7.5 billion per year buying toys and treats for their beloved pooche

Britain’s dog owners spend a staggering £7.5 billion per year buying toys and treats for their beloved pooches, research has revealed.

A survey of 2,000 dog owners found three quarters (76 per cent) admit to spoiling their canine companions.

Two thirds (65 per cent) give into their dog because of their puppy dog eyes, typically spending around £12 on treats per week and £9 on toys each month.

And with an estimated 10 million dogs in the UK - this means dog owners spend nearly £7.5 billion per year on toys and treats.

Key dates for dogs

Seven in 10 dogs get Christmas gifts, 18 per cent get 'Gotcha Day' gifts to celebrate the anniversary of them coming home and 51 per cent are rewarded on their birthday.

And ensuring they’re protected doesn’t come cheap either - with 34 per cent saying it costs more to insure their dog than their car.

Brits take the most photos of their dogs

The research also revealed how Brits can’t help but get out their smartphones to take pics of the furry friends - with 55 per cent taking more photos of their dog than anything else.

As a result, 31 per cent have their dog as their phone backdrop and 24 per cent have it as their computer backdrop.

And 64 per cent hate leaving their dog home alone because they love them so much.

More than half (52 per cent) of dogs have two or more dog beds to sleep on, while the same number (52 per cent) of owners let them sleep either on their bed or under the duvet.

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of respondents surveyed by OnePoll for Le Chameau take their dog to the groomers each year, spending an average of £159.41 over the course of 12 months.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) will only go on holiday if they can take their dog.

And 54 per cent would choose a holiday destination based on the facilities available for the canine companion.

“As restrictions are eased and we plan to get away for a break or head somewhere for a lovely day’s walk, it’s heartening to see how many people plan on rewarding their pets this year with treats, gifts and adventures.”

Le Chameau is using the launch of its product range to raise charitable funds in partnership with the UK’s largest dog welfare charity Dogs Trust.