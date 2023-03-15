In a move that is sure to bring out the child in all of us, British designer Christian Cowan has created a £2,089 pair of high heel boots in the shape of favourite TV characters, the Teletubbies. The latest footwear is a tribute to Dipsy, the bright green character from the 1990s children’s show, and is sure to turn heads.

The Cambridge-born designer, who is renowned for his exuberant and whimsical designs, said he was inspired in creating the new collection to merge the Teletubbies with iconic, playful fashion campaigns that graced billboards and magazines in the early 90s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "I grew up watching the Teletubbies, so being able to combine that nostalgia with my passion for fashion is a dream come true. The characters’ fun, playful personalities match my own design aesthetic, so I’m excited to launch this new collection to show the Teletubbies in a new light and celebrate them as the stars that they are."

The limited edition Teletubbies collection, which features the characters in signature fashion poses printed on every day "elevated essentials", including hoodies, t-shirt and denim, is now available for purchase on his website starting at £163 for a T-shirt featuring Tinky Winky.

Most Popular

So if you’re looking for a fun and playful addition to your wardrobe, it might be worth investing in a pair as they might just become the next must-have item for fashion-forward Teletubbies fans everywhere. For those interested to purchase the Teletubbie boots can go to his website under the Teletubbies range .

Cowan is currently based in New York City, where he runs his fashion label and caters to high profile celebrities, including Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Miley Cyrus. The 27-year-old was once invited to the White House to meet President Joe Biden alongside pop sensation Sam Smith, who is also his partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement