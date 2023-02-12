A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was stabbed to death in a park. The victim has been named as 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Emergency services were called by members of the public at 3.13pm but and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Cheshire Police have since confirmed that Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police are keen to speak to two individuals - a young man and a woman - who were seen at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington where Brianna was found on Saturday (February 11) afternoon. A description has been issued in the hope the pair can assist with the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.

“In particular we are keen to speak to two people that were seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found who have been described as a white man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, both with dark curly hair. The man was wearing a longish, dark, hooded coat and the woman had a distinctive red or purple black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4.00pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death. We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation. We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller has confirmed that police have been pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Authorities urge anyone with knowledge or information, no matter big or small, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.

