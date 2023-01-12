A savvy B&M shopper has shared a clever hack after she bagged £70 worth of B&M products for just £3. B&M is already well-known for its low-cost homeware, furniture and food items, but you could save even more money if you follow this tip.

Like almost every shop, coffee shop and restaurant, B&M has a downloadable app to ease the shopping experience for customers. However, there is a hidden barcode scanner feature which could help you cut shopping costs even more.

The little-known feature means that when shoppers are in store, they can check the price of an item before taking it to the till - with some items being reduced lower than expected. Therefore, shoppers can see the reduced price tag before B&M staff get a chance to re-label it with the lower price.

Danielle Harper, a keen B&M shopper shared her bargain haul on a B&M Bargain Facebook page after being gobsmacked at what she got for her money. She said: “Finally found a bargain at B&M by using the scanner in the App! Each rug - £1 each!!"

Other B&M fans questioned Danielle on how she bagged the bargain and she explained "When you’re in store open the app onto the scanner and you can scan anything you want that they sell. I’ve been doing it a while and only just found these bargains so it can be hit and miss, but there are lots of ‘sets’ etc in the sale after Xmas so it’s a great time to use the scanner to find some cheaper things as they don’t always mark them down on the shelves."

She also posted a picture to show that she brought three chunky knit rugs, originally priced at £40, and £15 each, for a staggering £3.

A spokesperson for B&M told MEN that the scanner launched around three years ago and has built up a huge following.

She said: "B&M aim to provide customers with an exciting shopping experience, always offering great products at fantastic prices. We’re delighted that our customers love finding a bargain deal as much as we do, and the scanner app has continued to grow in popularity since it launched.

B&M hidden scanner feature - how to download

