O2 Priority has crashed after Beyonce fans flocked to the platform hoping to get early access to tickets for the star’s upcoming Renaissance 2023 world tour. The tour comes after months of waiting by fans following the release of the singer’s seventh studio album of the same name.

The ‘Break My Soul’ singer sent fans into a frenzy on February 1 following the announcement of her upcoming world tour. Within the announcement she confirmed that she would be returning to the UK and playing five stadiums across the nation.

The tickets are expected to sell out within minutes with many fans turning to presale events to ensure they get their hands on some. O2 Priority is known for hosting presale events exclusive to its customers, and confirmed it will be hosting one for the upcoming tour.

Fans attempting to get access to O2 Priority have reportedly come in the masses and managed to crash the site. Some fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote: “O2 Priority stops working the day of Beyoncé’s pre sale? ROCK NATION MUST PAY”. Another fan expressed their frustrations saying: “Honestly o2 priority is the worst app ever! How can you be crashing 20 mins before presale like you don’t know loads of people will be on there! Sort your **** out pleaseeeee #Beyonce #o2priority ”

A third said: “No because the o2 priority app and website has already crashed?! What is this behaviourrrr”

O2 released a statement which said: "We apologise to customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through our Priority platform today. We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to get the platform back up and running as soon as possible.”

Tickets for the show were always expected to be the hottest in town, with fans desperately waiting for months and speculation over when the singer would announce dates has been high. The glitch comes not long after Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed after the Ticketmaster handling of tickets which left many empty handed.

The tour will mark the first time Beyonce has hit the road for an extended period of time since her On the Run tour in 2018. Those shows were preceded by the singer’s redefining Coachella performance, which arrived as the Netflix concert film Homecoming the following year.

