Stargazing is now more popular than ever, with images of the Northern Lights regularly flooding social media causing many of us to stand outside at night hoping to catch a glimpse of something ourselves.

To assist budding astronomers, the travel experts at Saga Holidays have created a round-up of the top ten locations in the United Kingdom to see the clearest possible views of the night sky.

This comes as part of a wider study which looked at the best locations across the globe for stargazing, based on the levels of light pollution and average annual cloud cover.

Upcoming astronomical events in 2024

Different meteor showers are visible throughout the year and can be viewed from anywhere, though some regions offer better visibility depending on the hemisphere.

The Leonids meteor shower usually peaks during mid-November each year and is classed as a major meteor shower with fast, bright meteors.

What makes this shower unique, is that approximately every 33 years the Earth experiences a Leonid storm where thousands of meteors can be seen filling the night sky in a rain like appearance. The last Leonid meteor storm took place in 2002.

The shower is linked to Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun and leaves behind a trail of minute debris, some of which is as small as a grain of sand. This debris vaporizes in Earths atmosphere and produces bright light streaks known as meteors as they travel across the sky at approximately 44 miles per second.

The best time to view the Leonids this year will be in the early hours of November 18th, with binoculars not required.

The UK’s top stargazing locations

1. South Downs National Park

South Downs National Park offers some of the clearest night skies in Britain stretching from Winchester to Eastbourne through Hampshire, as well as West and East Sussex.