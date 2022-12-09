Ahead of the UK hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, the BBC has announced a huge Eurovision themed New Year’s Eve Party. The themed celebrations will get underway on December 30.

The BBC will deliver the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine to a global audience of more than 160 million as it takes place in May 2023 in host city Liverpool. The Merseyside city beat Glasgow to seal the honour of hosting the prestigious event

On December 30 a very special edition of The Weakest Link sees Eurovision stars and presenters take part in the much loved quiz show. Former Eurovision performers Duncan James, Cheryl Baker, Sonia and Kate Robbins appear alongside Scott Mills, Tia Kofi, Lauren Layfield, and Sarah Cawood.

The show sees BAFTA award winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan host as the players work as a team to try to win up to £50,000 for their individual chosen charity. Each round, one player will be voted The Weakest Link by their fellow contestants and will leave with nothing. After a final head to head, one player will be crowned The Strongest Link and will take the prize.

The Big Eurovision Party (1x100) sees some of the biggest stars in the recent history of the Contest take to the stage to perform their best known Eurovision bangers and ballads. The party is presented by Eurovision legend Edsilia Rombley, with the UK’s very own Rylan taking viewers back stage to chat with the stars.

Acts performing include 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra, Subwoolfer, Greece’s 2021 entry Stefania, TIX and the UK’s Sam Ryder. The concert airs on New Year’s Eve immediately after Sam Ryder welcomes in 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Rylan, who will be a major part of the event as well as the 2023 contest, said: “What better way to kick off the year of Eurovision in the UK than this incredible evening of programming on the BBC. The Big Eurovision Party is the perfect pre-party to the main event in May 2023 and we can’t wait to see new and existing fans enjoy the incredible music the Contest has to offer.”