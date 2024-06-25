BBC presenter "in tears" as he announces his departure from TV channel - after 20 years on screen
Aaron Heslehurst is leaving the BBC after a 22-year tenure. The 57-year-old broadcaster made the announcement on social media, confirming that his departure would be coming sooner rather than later.
Originally from Australia, Heslehurst has been a BBC business news presenter since 2002, appearing on all their TV channels. His journalism career began as a news reporter for Prime Television/Seven Network in Sydney and Canberra.
He shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I guess it’s time to share something with you. This week will be my very last show at the BBC.
"After 30 years in TV news and 22.5 of them at the BBC, it’s time to close this chapter. For those who’ve enjoyed my shows over the years, I say thank you. It’s been an honour and a privilege."
In a subsequent post, Heslehurst thanked everyone who had reached out to him after his announcement, with an outpouring of thanks and well-wishes on social media.
He added: "With tears in my eyes and hand on heart - I was not expecting (at all) such an outpouring of love and gratitude! You know, you just do your job day in & day out and never really realise its impact on people."
