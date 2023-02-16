We are now just days away from the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs. Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, the team at OLBG has revealed the latest BAFTAs betting odds.

Odds for the award of Leading Actor show Colin Farrell as the clear favourite. Bookies have also revealed who is tipped to win Best Film, with The Banshees of Inisherin the current front runner.

Other movies in contention include Everything Everywhere All At Once which has odds of 2/1, starring the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front is at 6/1, Tar at 14/1 and finally, Elvis at 16/1.

This year’s BAFTAs awards ceremony will take place on Sunday (February 19) at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre. The ceremony will not be held at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 ceremony, whilst Alison Hammond will lead the BAFTA studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream launched for this year’s show.

Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama earlier this month, Austin Butler has drifted out to third favourite at 9/2 for his title role in the film Elvis, which also starred Tom Hanks.

BAFTA 2023 Leading Actor odds

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - 4/9

Brendan Fraser - The Whale - 9/4

Austin Butler - Elvis - 9/2

Bill Nighy - Living - 10/1

Paul Mescal - Aftersun - 16/1

BAFTA 2023 Best Film odds

The Banshees of Inisherin - 4/9

Everything Everywhere All At Once - 2/1

All Quiet on the Western Front - 6/1

Tar - 14/1

