Award-winning house builder Grace Homes celebrates 25 years

This year we celebrate our 25th anniversary and it’s enabled us to look back fondly on our achievements during that time. We’ve built hundreds of homes in many locations, but we hold the same levels of passion and enthusiasm as when we first started.

Grace Homes was founded with an ambition to challenge the status quo of UK housebuilders and offer homes that stand out from the crowd and truly understand the needs of buyers. Since building our first home in 1999 we have gained a reputation for creating high-quality, distinctive homes on small developments and in exceptional locations.

Sysonby Lodge is a four-acre site is in the heart of the Leicestershire countryside offering sweeping views across private parkland, yet is just a few minutes from the town of Melton Mowbray and within easy commuting distance of Leicester and Nottingham. A prestigious blend of old and new, the design brief for Sysonby Lodge was to retain the feel of a grand estate through the exclusive driveway alongside shared access to the private parkland that once served the great and good seeking a weekend in the countryside, including Sir Winston Churchill. Of paramount importance was the need to modernize the living environment but remain true and sympathetic to the original building.

Through a sensitive restoration, the now converted building lies at the top of the drive, overlooking open parkland. The refurbishment provided nine homes sitting within the elegant building itself, with a tenth being a conversion of the former chauffeur’s quarters and garage. There is a real variety amongst these new homes, which combine energy efficient 21st century design and technology with the elegance of 18th century architecture, showcasing the perfect fusion of historic charm and contemporary living.

High ceilings and interesting spaces combine with modern open plan living. Underfloor heating and air source heat pumps complement each other to heat the two and three bedroom homes making them cost effective to run.

To achieve the renovation results we wanted, it was paramount to work with specialist consultants and experts to pay close attention to the finer details.

As a business Grace Homes made the decision that all new build, market homes would be EPC ‘A’ rated, meaning that gas boilers would no longer be used from 2023 onwards, replaced by Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP’s), a source of heating and hot water we have tried and tested for many years now. To counteract the electricity use of the ASHP’s and to achieve ‘A’ rated homes, photovoltaic solar panels are fitted to all market homes and offered to all affordable housing providers, prewired for optional battery storage.

Within the grounds of the lodge, a courtyard of 8 mews style properties were built along with a collection of 12 detached and semi-detached houses nestled in the historic parkland. We wanted to deliver a site that offered a variety of housing options for this enchanting location and really make the most of the rich history.

Visit us on Saturdays & Sundays at Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0NU between 10am - 2pm and view our show home.