Asda has revealed its unmissable Easter Egg deals for 2023, including the return of its unmissable four for £10 mix and match offer on selected large Easter Eggs. Chocolate-lovers will be able to get their hands on top brands including Cadbury, Thorntons and Galaxy eggs for just £2.50 each.

The supermarket is also running a two for £8 on giant eggs which includes favourites such as the Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg (£4.50), Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg (£4.50) and Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg (£4.50). When shopping with the Asda Rewards app, customers can pick up Asda’s Good Housekeeping award-winning eggs including the extra special extra thick honeycomb, pretzel, almond milk Easter Egg for £7.00 each.

For those looking for something more luxurious shoppers can pick up a premium egg like the Lindt Milk Chocolate and Gold Bunny for £10. However, shoppers need to be quick as the mix-and-match deals are only running until April 9.

Asda Easter egg deals - 4 for £10

Cadbury Twirl Orange Chocolate Easter Egg

Maltesers Teasers Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg

M&Ms Chocolate and Peanut Large Easter Egg

Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Easter Egg

Galaxy Minstrels Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg & Mini Eggs

Asda two for £8 Easter egg deal

Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg

Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg

Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg

Asda premium eggs - £7

Extra Special Extra Thick Honeycomb, Pretzel & Almond Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

Extra Special Raspberry & Marshmallow White Chocolate Easter Egg

Extra Special Peppermint Egg

Cocoa Nib Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

Asda £10 luxury eggs

Lindt Milk Chocolate

Gold Bunny