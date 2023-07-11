Amazon Prime day has arrived, with some prices heavily slashed for just two days only. Tuesday, July 11 marks day one. The sale extravaganza is exclusive to customers that have a Prime account.

Prime members can get huge savings on a whole host of Amazon products ranging from fashion, beauty, technology, electrical goods and even alcohol and so much more. Despite being for Prime members only, it’s not too late to sign up.

People without a Prime account you can sign up today, and get a 30 day free trial in the process. With Amazon Prime, you can expect free premium delivery, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading too.

You’ll need to be quick to bag yourself a bargain as many offers are only available while stocks last. Here are the top deals for Amazon Prime day 2023.

Most Popular

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, Black - with Ads

This device is down a staggering 58 percent, priced at £84.99 from £199.99. You can access all your favorite apps including BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and more, all with a 12-hour battery life and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. It also has Alexa built in.

Shark Vacuums

It’s easy to get tempted by the exciting gadgets and more available on Amazon Prime day, but it’s also a great chance to remain sensible and get life’s essentials. Shark vacuums are considered some of the best, and there are multiple Shark appliances with huge discounts attached.

Apple AirPods Pro, (2nd generation)​​​​​, Wireless, White

Down to £209 from £249.99, 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous-generation AirPods Pro, so you’ll hear dramatically less noise during your commute and when you need to focus.

Ninja Air Fryers

In the last couple of years, Airfryers are all the rage. It’s easy to see why as they’re a healthier, and alternative way of cooking and can be cheaper than an oven. Down 50 percent is the Ninja Air Fryer , 3.8 L, ‎1550 W, 4-in-1, Uses No Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Non-Stick, Dishwasher Safe Basket, Cooks 2-4 Portions, Digital, Grey & Black, AF100UK.

UK Amazon workers have announced a three-day strike during the Prime Day sale in an ongoing pay dispute. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker, 5.7L, Meals for 4 in 15 Minutes, Air Fry, Steam, Grill, Bake, Roast, Sear, Slow Cook & More, Cooks 4 Portions, Sea Salt Grey, ON400UK is also available.

Amazon Echo Devices