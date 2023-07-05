All the bank branches set to close their doors this month including Barclays - is your local branch affected?
It’s another big blow for the high streets with over 80 bank branches to close this month - days after Boots announced the closure of 300 stores
Eighty UK bank branches are set to close in July 2023 in another huge blow to the high street’s with Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds and HSBC all set to reduce their high street presence. This comes after Boots announced 300 store closures.
Covid is believed to be the primary reason for many switching to online banking, leading to closures. Back in 2022, Vim Maru, group retail director of Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.
"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”
According to Gitnux, in the UK alone 89% of adults now use online banking services; 64% access these accounts via mobile apps or devices. A large number of people made the switch when banks were closed during lockdown.
So, here are all the banks to close branches in the UK this month, including date and location - see if your local branch is on the list.
Barclays
- 16 Newton Road, Mumbles, Swansea, Wales, SA3 4AU - July 3, 2023
- 35 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2EP - July 6, 2023
- 15 High Street, Chipping Norton, England, OX7 5AE - July 6, 2023
- 78 Regent Street, Kingswood, England, BS15 8LD - July 6, 2023
- 20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, England, NE66 1TF - July 7, 2023
- 9 Castle Street, Llangollen, Wales, LL20 8PB - July 7, 2023
- 1 High Street, Canvey Island, England, SS8 7RA - July 7, 2023
- 137 Brompton Road, London, England, SW3 1QF - July 7, 2023
- 1 Gravel Street, Wombourne, England, WV5 9HA - July 12, 2023
- 18 Main Street, Bentham, England, LA2 7HL - July 12, 2023
- 62 Station Road, Hayes, England, UB3 4DF - July 13, 2023
- 235 Northolt Road, South Harrow, England, HA2 8HN - July 14, 2023
- 7 The Cross, Oswestry, England, SY11 1PW - July 14, 2023
- 76 High Street, Yarm, England, TS15 9AH - July 14, 2023
- 1 Seafield Road, Seahouses, England, NE68 7SJ - July 14, 2023
- 463/465 Brixton Road, London, England, SW9 8HL - July 19, 2023
- 255 Fleet Road, Fleet, England, GU51 3BN - July 19, 2023
- 25 The Parade, Oadby, England, LE2 5BB - July 20, 2023
- 61 Bow Street, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT28 1DR - July 21, 2023
- 17/21 High Street, East Grinstead, England, RH19 3AH - July 21, 2023
- 2 Arena Court, Sheffield, England, S9 2LF - July 21, 2023
- Unit H, The Galleries, Washington, England, NE38 7SH - July 21, 2023
- 46 High Street, Heathfield, England, TN21 8HT - July 26, 2023
- 7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether, Barnsley, England, S74 9JU - July 26, 2023
- 3 High Street, Portadown, Northern Ireland, BT62 1HZ - July 28, 2023
- 20 High Street, Market Harborough, England, LE16 7NR - July 28, 2023
- 3/5 Kingsland High Street, London, England, E8 2JT - July 28, 2023
HSBC
- 40 High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6EN - July 4, 2023
- 18 North Street, Leatherhead, England, KT22 7AR - July 4, 2023
- 1 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, England, N13 4YE - July 4, 2023
- High Street, Coalville, England, LE67 3EN - July 4, 2023
- 11 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DH - July 4, 2023
- 41 Market Place, Long Eaton, England, NG10 1JN - July 11, 2023
- 35 Middle Road, Southampton, England, SO31 7GH - July 11, 2023
- 30 Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales, SA13 1JR - July 11, 2023
- 23 Market Street, Kingswinford, England, DY6 9JT - July 11, 2023
- 11 North Street, Wetherby, England, LS22 6NT - July 11, 2023
- 58 Bromborough Village Road, Brombrough, England, CH62 7ET - July 18, 2023
- 88 Town Street, Horsforth, England, LS18 4AR - July 18, 2023
- 189 High Street, Gosforth, England, NE3 1HE - July 18, 2023
- 45 High Street, Bognor Regis, England, PO21 1RU - July 18, 2023
- 46 High Street, Marlow, England, SL7 1AT - July 18, 2023
- 1 High Street, Harpenden, England, AL5 2RS - July 18, 2023
- 15 High Street, Christchurch, England, BH23 1AF - July 25, 2023
- 3 Sutton Park Road, Seaford, England, BN25 1QY - July 25, 2023
- Church Street, Ripley, England, DE5 3BY - July 25, 2023
- 100 High Street, Tonbridge, England, TN9 1AN - July 25, 2023
- 91 High Street, Blackwood, Wales, NP12 1PN - July 25, 2023
- 155 Mile Cross Lane, Norwich, England, NR6 6RL - July 25, 2023
NatWest
- 40 Queens Road, Bristol, England, BS8 1BF - July 4, 2023
- 40 Whitgift Centre, Croydon, England, CR0 1UQ - July 4, 2023
- 20 Dean Street, London, England, W1D 3RU - July 5, 2023
- 31 High Street, Deal, England, CT14 6EW - July 5, 2023
- 192 Hilldene Avenue, Romford, England, RM3 8DD - July 6, 2023
- 260 Finney Lane, Heald Green, England, SK8 3QF - July 11, 2023
- 302 Holderness Road, Hull, England, HU9 2YP - July 11, 2023
- 468 London Road, Isleworth, England, TW7 4DD - July 12, 2023
- 290 Wells Road, Knowle, England, BS4 2QA - July 12, 2023
- 134 Aldersgate Street, London, England EC1A 4JA - July 13, 2023
- 64 High Street, New Malden, England, KT3 4HB - July 13, 2023
- 207 Richmond Road, Cardiff, Wales, CF24 3UX - July 18, 2023
- 111 South End, Croydon, England CR0 1BJ - July 19, 2023
- 72 High Street, Street, England, BA16 0EJ - July 19, 2023
- 30 Anchor Road, Aldridge, England, WS9 8PJ - July 20, 2023
- 18 Park View, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2TQ - July 20, 2023
- 14 High Street, Dorking, England, RH4 1AX - July 25, 2023
- 18 Broad Street, March, England, PE15 8TN - July 25, 2023
- 210 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, England, PE1 2YY - July 26, 2023
- 8 Market Street, Tamworth, England, B79 7LS - July 27, 2023
Lloyds
- 331 Benton Road, Benton, England, NE7 7EE - July 17, 2023
- Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough, England, PE3 8BP - July 17, 2023
- 14 Sea Road, Fulwell, England, SR6 9BT - July 20, 2023
- 14b Station Road, Chapeltown, England, S35 2XH - July 24, 2023
- 31-33 Holloway Road, London, England, N7 8JU - July 25, 2023
- 355 Carlton Hill, Carlton, England, NG4 1JE - July 26, 2023
- Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AU - July 31, 2023
- 5 High Street, Shepton Mallet, England, BA4 5AB - July 31, 2023
Halifax
- 144 Rushey Green, Catford, England, SE6 4HQ - July 18, 2023
- Unit 4, Emersons Green Retail Park, Bristol, England, BS16 7AE - July 19, 2023