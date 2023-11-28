We are all on the lookout for the perfect gifts to buy our loved ones.
Well, you may not need to look any further than your local Aldi supermarket, as they are offering a wide selection of gifts from fragrance, toys, home items, and much more.
Here are the best 11 gifts available to purchase at Aldi.
1. Hotel Collection Fragrance
Aldi have released a selection of unisex fragrances named the Hotel Collection. Affordably priced at £4.99 per 50ml bottle, the fragrances come in three different scents, which are named Solar Luxe, Amalfi Brilliante and Pure Noir. The fragrances have been likened to high-end fragrance brand Tom Ford.
2. Kevin the Carrot
Aldi’s much-loved mascot Kevin the Carrot, is back once again with a brand-new Christmas theme. Previous years have seen Kevin the Carrot and his fellow vegetable friends taking inspiration from popular movies such as The Greatest Showman. This year is no different, as Kevin and friends are dressed up like characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - with many toys available to buy. A jumbo Kevin the Carrot, can be purchased for £19.99.
3. Visage Foil Shaver / Rotary Shaver
For the person in your life who loves to look sharp, Aldi has a Visage Foil Shaver / Rotary Shaver that will be the perfect gift. Priced at £19.99, the black rechargeable razor comes with a stand, and two separate heads, the foil and the rotary.
4. Science Gifting Adventure Set
Aldi’s Science Gifting Adventure Set is the perfect gift for kids or adults who are after a beginner telescope and binoculars. Given that the set comes with both tools for only £12.99, it is a fantastic affordable present.