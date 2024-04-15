Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adorable video shows the moment a baby wallaby emerges from its mother's pouch after seven months.

In the footage, baby Bennett’s wallaby Jo-Jo can be seen poking his head out of his mother’s pouch, sniffing the grass and reaching outwards at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire.

After a gestation period of just 29 days, joeys are born weighing less than a gram so remain in their mother's pouch for a further 280 days where they continue to develop. Joeys stay with their mothers for a further three to nine months to feed. Females reach maturity at around 14 months, and males around 19 months.

Bennett's wallabies, also known as red-necked wallabies, are native to eastern Australia, and common in the island state of Tasmania.