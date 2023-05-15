Summer is almost here and the start of festival season is getting closer. 142 festivals are set to take place across the UK with something on offer for all types of music fans.

As people start packing, ready to get camping, there’s one thing fans can no longer do without their phones. From camping gear to wellies and snack supplies, our phones have become one of the most essential items to pack when going to a festival.

However, taking your phone and other tech to a festival can run the risk of it getting lost or damaged. Experts from musicMagpie have come up with six tips to ensure your tech is kept safe at festivals.

6 ways to keep your tech safe at festivals

1. Don’t need it? Leave it at home

musicMagipe warns against taking a variety of valuables with you when you attend a festival. Consider whether items like your passport, driving licence or iPad are essential when packing for a festival and whether you actually need to bring them with you to the event.

There are obvious things that you’ll need to take like car keys, your phone and medication but non-essential items should be left at home. However, if you do need to take more high valuable items then instead of leaving them inside your tent, see if the festival provides a protected storage area to keep them safe.

2. Keep your valuables dry

The British weather is completely unpredictable at times and festivals are notorious for being wet and muddy events. musicMagpie advises that preparing how to keep your items dry ahead of time can be key in protecting your items.

Although most phones are now waterproof, there are some that still can’t get wet. Purchasing waterproof cases and dry bags will keep any tech you have on you safe from water damage.

3. Consider buying a second hand phone

musicMagpie has revealed 6 ways to keep your tech safe at a festival

A good way to avoid losing your prized devices can be in a low-value, refurbished phone. Mobile devices are one of the most stolen items at music festivals so if you can get away with leaving your phone at home, a second hand device is a great option.

Investing in a second hand option can also reduce the stress of losing your expensive phone and also gives you the option to sell it on again once the festival is over.

4. Keep your valuables close by

Although most festival goers are there to enjoy the music, there are always a few people that will look for uninhabited tents to see if any valuables have been left inside. Keeping valuables on you, instead of hidden in your tent if the best way to ensure your tech is safe.

musicMagpie have warned against leaving valuables inside tents and said to always keep them on you

musicMagpie suggests investing in a bumbag, dry sack or even just clothes with zip-up pockets to keep your tech on you. Knowing your valuables are on you will also reduce your stress and help you enjoy the festival more.

5. Activate find my phone and install security apps

Make sure your phone is password protected and set up with the best security protection that can help you find it if it disappears. Using apps like the find my phone app and registering it to that device is a great way to increase your chances of getting your phone back to you.

6. Keep it charged

Keeping your phone charged is essential to being able to keep in touch with your friends and keep to your day’s plans. Investing in a portable charger can rescue you from a dead battery and is now an essential for your festival packing.

