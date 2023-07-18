54 beaches across the UK issued with raw sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage - see full list
54 beaches across the UK have been issued with a raw sewage alert following heavy rainfall - here’s the full list
54 beaches across the south of England have been placed under a raw sewage health alert. 33 of these are under a ‘sewage pollution alert’ with a remaining 21 issued a ‘pollution risk forecast’, meaning there is a chance sewage could appear in the area.
The alert has been issued by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS). They are a marine conservation charity set up in 1990 by a group of Cornish surfers from the villages of St Agnes and Porthtowan on the north coast of Cornwall.
On their website, they state: “The sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality. Meanwhile, only 14% of our rivers warrant ‘good’ ecological status.”
Josh Harris, who is part of SAS, told Metro.co.uk: “When it rains, it pours sewage. Water companies treat our coastline, rivers and lakes as an open sewer, with decades of under-investment whilst shareholders and directors get paid millions.
“It’s a totally unacceptable situation and that’s why we are demanding an end to dirty money in the water industry and an end to sewage pollution.”
Full list of 54 beaches under a raw sewage alert
Kingsand
Cawsand
Portwrinkle
Downderry
Seaton
Millendreath
East Looe
Readymoney Cove
Polkerris (pollution risk forecast)
Par Sands
Shorthorn Beach
Charlestown
Duporth (pollution risk forecast)
Porthpean Beach (pollution risk forecast)
Pentewan
Portmellon
Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
Porthluney (pollution risk forecast)
Pendower (pollution risk forecast)
Porthcurnick (pollution risk forecast)
Gyllyngvase
Swanpool
Maenporth (pollution risk forecast)
Porthallow (pollution risk forecast)
Porthoustock
Coverack
Kennack Sands (pollution risk forecast)
Polurrian Cove
Poldhu Cove (pollution risk forecast)
Perranuthnoe
Marazion (pollution risk forecast)
Long Rock
Penzance (pollution risk forecast)
Wherry Town (pollution risk forecast)
Porthgwidden
Porthkidney
Gwithian Towans
Godrevy Towans
Portreath
Trevaunance Cove
Perranporth (pollution risk forecast)
Crantock
Fistral South
Fistral North
Porth
Mawgan Porth
Porthcothan (pollution risk forecast)
Harlyn Bay
Trevone Bay (pollution risk forecast)
Polzeath (pollution risk forecast)
Trebarwith Strand (pollution risk forecast)
Crackington Haven (pollution risk forecast)
Summerleaze (pollution risk forecast)
Crooklets (pollution risk forecast)