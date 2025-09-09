Children from a Busy Bees nursery expanding their curiosity as the UK's leading childcare provider reveals the top 40 most asked questions from pre-schoolers | Alex Morton/PinPep

The average toddler asks 21 questions a day – with parents only able to answer 13 of them, on average.

A poll of 500 parents with children aged two to four found the vast majority (94 per cent) believe their little one's curiosity has no limits – with ‘where does the sun go at night?', 'why do birds fly but we can’t?' and 'do animals have friends?' among the questions leaving parents stumped.

However, rather than admit they’re unsure, one in five (19 per cent) have simply made-up answers to what's been asked.

While 23 per cent have turned to looking it up online to find the answer – with just 16 per cent owning up to their uncertainty.

Jenny Shaw, academic lead at early years childcare provider Busy Bees, which commissioned the research in line with its Bee Curious curriculum, said: “Children’s natural curiosity is one of the most powerful tools they have for learning about the world around them.

“From wondering where the sun goes at night to why their shadow doesn’t run away, children’s questions are the foundation of their development.

“Our expertly developed curriculum uses playful teaching to spark children’s natural curiosity, and it supports learning in key areas such as communication, language, and problem-solving, grounded in the science of how children learn best through exploration and discovery.

“By encouraging curiosity both at nursery and at home, we can inspire a lifelong love of learning in children – and give parents the joy of sharing in that journey.”

One in five parents admit to making up answers to what's been asked by their kids | Alex Morton/PinPep

The research also found 57 per cent parents believe their little ones are so curious because everything is new to them, while 43 per cent think they’re often just looking to strike up a conversation.

And almost a third (31 per cent) recognise they could simply be looking for reassurance in a big and complex world.

But almost every respondent (99 per cent) agreed it’s important to encourage children to be curious about the world, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Other quirky queries parents have fielded from their toddlers included ‘if I eat a seed, will a plant grow inside me?’ and ‘why do we have belly buttons?’.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) have asked if it’s possible to touch a rainbow, and 20 per cent have wondered whether birds ever get lost.

Questions related to health and the human body are most likely to challenge toddler parents (18 per cent) followed by queries about how everyday items work (17 per cent).

Faced with tricky questions, more than four in 10 (45 per cent) parents have turned to ChatGPT or other AI tools for help and guidance.

As many as 86 per cent admitted to having learnt something new purely because their little one asked them a question, and 78 per cent said a query has changed the way they think about something entirely.

Jenny Shaw for Busy Bees, which is encouraging parents to come along to their open days added: “Each question helps children to make sense of the world, and we celebrate that endless curiosity by turning it into opportunities for discovery and growth.

“That’s why we’ve launched our online Curiosity Camp, giving families fun, practical ways to explore together – from imaginative play to creative crafts – so parents can see just how powerful curiosity is in supporting their child’s development."

Parents are most stumped at questions related to health and the human body | Alex Morton/PinPep

Top 40 questions asked by toddlers

How old are you? What’s that person doing? What’s your name? Why do you have to go to work? Why do I have to go to bed? Where do babies come from? Where does the sun go at night? What’s my name? Why do birds fly but we can’t? Do animals have friends? If I eat a seed will a plant grow inside me? Does the dog/cat understand me when I talk? Why is the sky blue? Can my shadow run away? Why do we have belly buttons? Where does the moon go in the day? Can you touch a rainbow? Why do some people have white hair? Can I be older than you one day? Can clouds fall down? Can trees talk to each other? Why do we dream? Do birds ever get lost? Why do cows say ‘moo’? Why is the grass green? Why is the sea blue? What happens when you die? Do fish get thirsty? Why can’t I see air? Why can’t I see my own eyes? Why don’t we have tails? Can I marry my teddy bear? Who am I? Why do we yawn? Why is the sky blue but space is black? Why is water wet? Can you tickle yourself? Am I invisible if I close my eyes? What would happen if the moon disappeared? Why do bananas curve?