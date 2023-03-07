10 sausage-centred recipes to conquer the ‘teatime rut’ – including Sausage Trifle and Sausage Sushi

A poll of 2,000 adults found 79 per cent are stuck in a ‘teatime rut’ and eat the same meals several times a month.

Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) of adults consider dinner to be the most important meal of the day, confounding many suggestions that breakfast is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 70 per cent said it is their favourite time to eat, with home cooks spending an average of 38 minutes in the kitchen each evening.

Some of Britain’s best-loved dishes have been given a makeover – with a sausage twist.

Most Popular

To mark its 10th anniversary, sausage experts HECK have created a guide of 10 recipes to inspire those who love a banger to get more create in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saving those in a 'teatime rut'

One of the reimagined recipes is a ‘sausage trifle’ a savoury take on the beloved layered pudding which uses piped mash potato, a cheese sauce and topped with proudly upright sausages.

An update on a tikka masala curry involves using chicken sausages, whilst other mouth-watering dishes include a cooked sausage sushi, and a daring pork and apple tarte tatin.

While French dessert croquembouche has swapped its cream stuffed choux buns drizzled with a chocolate sauce for Yorkshire puddings, sausages and gravy to be poured over the tempting volcano-shaped gastronomic delight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other favourite to be given a porky twist include bao buns, ramen, muffins and a sausage-spiked bread and butter pudding.

Debbie Keeble, from HECK, which created the guide as part of its Future Teatime Classics campaign, said: “Adding panache and fun into flavour-packed meals is exactly what we are about.

“Research shows we whip up the same dinners each day all too frequently. In the last 10 years of HECK, we have encouraged Great Britain to invent, re-think and reinvigorate their teatime.”

“We regularly post new ideas on our social channels, but for this very special occasion, we wanted to push the boat out, releasing 10 full recipes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope the next time you’re thinking of having bangers and mash, you reach for the trifle bowl.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A different kind of twist

The study also found 59 per cent of adults consider dinner to be the most important meal of the day, confounding many suggestions that breakfast is.

When asked to name the most iconic TV food moments, Gino D’Acampo’s “If my grandmother had wheels, she would’ve been a bike” comment on ITV’s This Morning show swept the board.

His comedic retort floored show host Holly Willoughby, leaving her hiding from the cameras as she laughed, following the suggestion of adding ham to Gino’s authentic Italian carbonara recipe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, many may not agree with Gino’s dismay at the suggested twist to his recipes, as 46 per cent believe it’s time for meals, particularly with sausages, to be reinvented for a more exciting spin.

And one in six claimed they be intrigued in trying sausages within a sweet treat.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 56 per cent consider sausages to be a staple part of their grocery shop.

Ruby Parkyn, from Yorkshire-based, family-run business HECK, which has launched 10 different types of sausages since 2013, said: “10 years is a big landmark for us, and we wanted to celebrate it in the only way we know how – cooking something utterly delicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And as a mega fan of the TV sitcom Friends, I can wholeheartedly say our version of the meat-based trifle is much nicer than the one Rachel prepares for Thanksgiving.”

Tried and tested by HECK’s Secret Sausage society, the Future of Teatime Classics recipes include