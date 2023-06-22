Youngsters recall the 'scary' moment they helped rescue a drowning boy from a Melton river

John Ferneley College students, from left, Jake Scoffield, Josh Heard and Max Street, who helped save a boy from drowning in the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars

The boy who was rescued has now thankfully been allowed home after being treated in hospital for 10 days.

There were around 50 youngsters in and around the river at the time.

Three fellow pupils from the town’s John Ferneley College were among those who helped the non-swimmer after he apparently slipped into a 7ft deep stretch of the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars.

Jordan Underwood, who helped with the rescue of a drowning boy in the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars, with his proud mother, Trudy

Jake Scoffield (14) was one of those who jumped in when the alert was sounded.

“Some year nine students were shouting for help and panicking,” he told the Melton Times.

“I jumped in and rummaged around with my feet and felt his body.

“None of it felt real.

“When the paramedics arrived they told us if he’d been under the water for 10 or 15 more seconds he wouldn’t have made it.”

His 15-year-old friend, Josh Heard, a strong swimmer, also jumped in to help.

He said: “After Jake found him, I dived under to bring him up and helped get him over to the rocks.

“We tried CPR and he gave some small gasps of breath.

“I was struggling to sleep on Sunday night after it happened. It has really scared me.”

Their friend, Max Street (15), desperately tried to revive the youngster with CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Max recalled: “It was the first time I had ever done CPR.

“It was quite scary because I didn’t 100 per cent know what I was doing.

“Then a man with medical training came over from the village.

“It was all a blur to be honest.”

Jordan Underwood (23), of Asfordby, had been sitting on the banks with a cigarette when the drama unfolded.

He said: “I heard someone shout ‘I can’t see him, please help!’

“I jumped in and had to go under twice because it was so deep and we couldn’t find him at first.

“Another kid was there too and we both grabbed him and got him to the side of the river.

“What happened has affected a lot of people. The thing that stunned me was how long he was under the water for before we got to him. It is amazing he survived.”

The John Ferneley students who helped have been warning younger pupils about the dangers of swimming in open water in a bid to prevent it happening again.

Christine Stansfield, executive headteacher at John Ferneley College, said: “We are very glad that all students involved in the incident are safe and well.

“At John Ferneley College, safety is our top priority and we take great care to ensure all students are well-equipped with relevant life skills and knowledge to react in any situation.

“We are incredibly proud of the boys who took action to help their friend and one student commented they had utilised their First Aid training from a session in Year 9 at school.

