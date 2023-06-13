Youngsters help rescue boy from river near Melton
Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which happened on a stretch of the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars.
It is understood that a number of youngsters jumped into the river to bring the boy up to the surface before dragging him to the bank.
A man gave CPR treatment before a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and other paramedics arrived on the scene.
A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 3.25pm on June 11 to the Washdyke Lane area of Kirby Bellars in Melton Mowbray.
"The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent an ambulance, a doctor and two fast response cars.
"One patient was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by ambulance.”
Leicestershire Police have issued warnings about the dangers of swimming in open water during the hot summer weather.