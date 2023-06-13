News you can trust since 1859
Youngsters help rescue boy from river near Melton

Young people came to the rescue of a boy who was in danger of drowning in a river near Melton Mowbray on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
An ambulance crew responded to the incidentAn ambulance crew responded to the incident
An ambulance crew responded to the incident

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which happened on a stretch of the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars.

It is understood that a number of youngsters jumped into the river to bring the boy up to the surface before dragging him to the bank.

A man gave CPR treatment before a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and other paramedics arrived on the scene.

A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 3.25pm on June 11 to the Washdyke Lane area of Kirby Bellars in Melton Mowbray.

"The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent an ambulance, a doctor and two fast response cars.

"One patient was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by ambulance.”

Leicestershire Police have issued warnings about the dangers of swimming in open water during the hot summer weather.

