An ambulance crew responded to the incident

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which happened on a stretch of the River Wreake at Kirby Bellars.

It is understood that a number of youngsters jumped into the river to bring the boy up to the surface before dragging him to the bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man gave CPR treatment before a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and other paramedics arrived on the scene.

A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 3.25pm on June 11 to the Washdyke Lane area of Kirby Bellars in Melton Mowbray.

"The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent an ambulance, a doctor and two fast response cars.

"One patient was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by ambulance.”