Young and old come together for intergenerational event at Melton’s St Francis Catholic Primary School

Past pupils who used to attend St Francis Catholic Primary School returned to familiar territory to pay today’s generation of youngsters a visit.

Their school memory sharing visit was part of an ongoing Heritage Lottery funded project St Francis is currently doing.

Children at the school devised questions for them with help from oral historian, Colin Hyde, from the University of Leicester.

Deputy head teacher Gosia Brown said: “This was a great opportunity for intergenerational engagement and the pupils and visitors immensely enjoyed their time together.

“Some visitors shared memories dating back to the 1930s when the school was a senior school, based at the Franciscan Convent, to the 90s.

“Our children discovered much about what school was like, and by the end of the event it was clear that life was diverse and interesting, with tales of school pets, air raid practices, school plays with the ‘Melton Players’ and everyone’s favourite (or worst) topic, school dinners!”

“It was heart-warming to hear about friendships which have lasted a lifetime and hopefully many more stories will be shared at the next event on Saturday, June 16.”

More photos of the visit can be found on the heritage facebook page @stfrancisheritage.