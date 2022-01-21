Woman treated in hospital after being hit by car in Melton
A woman was taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury when she was hit by a car in Melton yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:40 am
We reported that Leicester Road was closed in both directions after a local air ambulance crew was deployed to the scene.
And a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman told the Melton Times today: “Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision at 3.47pm involving a car and a pedestrian.
“It was reported that the woman fell into the path of the car, which was travelling on Leicester Road, Melton, sustaining a minor head injury.
“She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for observations.
“The road was closed and we opened it again at around 5.25pm.”