Woman treated in hospital after being hit by car in Melton

We reported that Leicester Road was closed in both directions after a local air ambulance crew was deployed to the scene.

And a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman told the Melton Times today: “Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision at 3.47pm involving a car and a pedestrian.

“It was reported that the woman fell into the path of the car, which was travelling on Leicester Road, Melton, sustaining a minor head injury.

“She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for observations.