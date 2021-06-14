Woman treated after Melton house fire
A woman has been treated for shock after a blaze broke out in the bedroom of her Melton home this morning (Monday).
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:23 pm
Two crews of firefighters from the town station attended the incident, at a property on Greenhill Close, at 10.42am.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire in the bedroom is now extinguished.
“Fire crews have been cutting away at the bedroom floor looking for hotspots.
“One female occupier has been receiving treatment from the fire service for shock.”
Firefighters worked quickly, wearing breathing apparatus, to get to the seat of the blaze.
A hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera was also in use.