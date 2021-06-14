Woman treated after Melton house fire

The fire service was called out to the incident EMN-210614-121856001

Two crews of firefighters from the town station attended the incident, at a property on Greenhill Close, at 10.42am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire in the bedroom is now extinguished.

“Fire crews have been cutting away at the bedroom floor looking for hotspots.

“One female occupier has been receiving treatment from the fire service for shock.”

Firefighters worked quickly, wearing breathing apparatus, to get to the seat of the blaze.