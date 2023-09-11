Emergency services were deployed to the scene

The incident, at the junction with Stapleford Road and Pickwell Road on Saturday afternoon, involved a silver Skoda Octavia car and a black Triumph motorcycle.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 60s - and the female pillion passenger were both taken to hospital.

Sadly, the woman died in hospital on Saturday - the man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a woman has lost her life and a man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"Full support continues to be provided to their families.

“We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.”

Emergency services were deployed to the scene at 1.21pm and the road was closed in both directions following the collision.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service were among those agencies in attendance.

Police officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

In an appeal to potential witnesses, Det Sgt Putnam added: “Please think back to if you were in the area on Saturday afternoon.

"Did you see the collision or see either of the vehicles travelling beforehand? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help our enquiries?

“If you have any information and have not yet spoken with police, then please make contact.”