Detectives are investigating a fatal collision on the A46

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the southbound carriageway near Wymeswold shortly after 3pm.

Officers attended along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the collision occurring she had been driving along the road in a white KIA Sportage.

Det Con Maggie Langton, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who was driving along the A46, near Six Hill and Willoughby-on-the-Wolds, around 3pm and either witnessed what happened or saw the KIA being driven prior to the incident.

“From enquiries carried out so far, we believe two men in their late teens or early 20s – dressed in orange hi-visibility workwear – were at the scene but left before officers were able to speak to them. If this was you, please come forward.

“I would also ask for anyone with a dash cam who was travelling in the area around the time of the incident to make contact if they have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

The A46 was closed, between the A6006 junction and Willoughby-on-the-Wolds, while officers carried out enquiries at the scene but it is open again.

No arrested have been made in connection with the incident.

