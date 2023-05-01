Police closed the road following a collision

Emergency services were deployed to the scene shortly after 6am after reports of the incident, which involved only one vehicle.

Police say they closed a stretch of the road between The Crescent and Staveley Road for several hours.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “Shortly after 6am today police were made aware of single vehicle collision in Nottingham Road, Melton.

“The incident involved a car colliding with a lamppost.

"The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital for a possible injury to her hand.

"Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with has since been reopened.”