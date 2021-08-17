Woman in hospital after car flips on roof in Melton

Latest police news EMN-210817-102916001

Emergency services were deployed to the incident in Kirby Lane at 9.14am, with two crews attending from Melton fire station.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and police officers were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue and Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving one car with a person trapped.

“One female casualty was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service and is in the care of EMAS, with the vehicle being made safe.