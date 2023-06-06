News you can trust since 1859
Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Melton street

A woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed in a Melton residential area yesterday evening (Monday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST
Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police they were called to reports of a youth and a woman being involved in a fight outside a property in Discovery Drive, off Scalford Road.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service and on arrival found that the woman – who is in her 20s – had suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident, which was reported at 6.30pm, and he remains in custody.

Det Insp Jim Heggs said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages.

“However, I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information that could help to come forward. I would particularly urge anyone with mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police.”

Click HERE to give police information quoting reference 23*343309 or call 101.