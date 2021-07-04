Woman airlifted to hospital after A606 collision

Latest police news EMN-210615-122422001

Two people were trapped in the wreckage following the incident, which happened at the crossroads with Six Hills Lane, and two others were described as ‘walking wounded’.

Crews from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were deployed to the scene of the collision, which was reported at 7.39pm on Friday evening, along with two applicances from Melton Fire Station.

Leicestershire Police said a woman was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with ‘serious injuries’.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received from EMAS reporting a two-car road traffic collision, with persons trapped.

“Upon arrival, two persons were trapped - one in each vehicle - and two casualties were walking wounded.

“The fire service extricated both casualties and made the vehicles safe.