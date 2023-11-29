Winners of Melton's Got Talent 2023

There were some superbly talented young people competing for this year’s Melton’s Got Talent contest.

Melton Theatre was once again the venue for the latest competition organised by Melton Rotary Clubs.

Judge Michael Bonshor had some tough decisions.

Junior category up to age 10: winner – Kaitlyn Harris; most promising – Theo Forrester.

Senior category up to age 16: winner – Bow Heaton; most promising - Esme Buckle.

Young adult up to age 25: winner – Vicky Brooker, Olivia Frisby and Izzy Smith; most promising – Heidi Wilbourn.