A campaign has been launched for hundreds of flood-hit Leicestershire and Rutland residents to get government funding support.

A flooded neighbourhood in Leicestershire last week

More than 300 homes and a number of businesses were flooded across the counties in the last week following Storm Henk.

Rivers and canals burst their banks and numerous residents have suffered as their homes and businesses were damaged by flood water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councils, emergency services, charities and other organisations have rallied to support communities by closing roads, evacuating residents, offering temporary accommodation and more.

Now, they are calling on government to release funding under its Flood Recovery Framework, which it can use in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.

If government agreed to release funding, measures could include up to £500 for flooded households, reduced business rates and Council Tax, business recovery grants and funding to make homes and businesses more resilient.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas are eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eligible flood-hit property owners are able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Nick Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “Flooding is devastating and we’re committed to helping communities get back to normal.

“Leicestershire has seen the worst flooding for many years and we’re working round-the-clock, alongside partners, to support people.

“Unlocking national support is vital. Homes and businesses are damaged and having a pretty torrid time so we want to do everything we can to secure extra support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Gale Waller, Leader of Rutland County Council, said: “All agencies have been working relentlessly over the past week to ensure those hit by the flood have the information and support they need.

“We are now joining leaders to call on the government to release national support to help with recovery across the whole of Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland since January 2, there have been around 350 properties flooded and the fire service has attended over flooding incidents